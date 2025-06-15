Published: Jun 15, 2025, 08:56 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 08:56 IST
Videos Jun 15, 2025, 08:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes Iran's oil and gas infrastructure
Iran and Israel tensions continue to escalate. Let's first get to the latest developments we're just getting in.
In its latest strikes in Tehran, Israel has struck the Iranian Defense Ministry headquarters. The IDF says it has also completed an extensive series of strikes in Tehran related to the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project. Watch in for more details!