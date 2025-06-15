LOGIN
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 01:41 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 01:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes Iran for second consecutive day, Iran activates air defence system
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes Iran for second consecutive day, Iran activates air defence system

Israel has reportedly targeted an underground Iranian missile facility believed to store surface-to-surface missiles, prompting Iran to activate its air defense systems. Watch to know more on this!

