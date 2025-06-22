Israel-Iran war: Israel sets up help desk as tourism shuts down

Dream vacations have become nightmares. We explore how the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran has turned sacred pilgrimages and holiday trips into desperate scrambles for safety. From Jerusalem to Tehran, tourists face air raid sirens, grounded flights, bomb shelters, and closed borders. With over 40,000 tourists stranded in Israel, we bring you firsthand accounts of visitors trapped amid the crisis. This is no longer a regional dispute, it's a global tourism crisis. Watch this story to understand how international travelers are caught in the crossfire of geopolitics, and what it means for global mobility and safety. Watch in for more details!