Israel-Iran war: Israel prepares for prolonged conflict, US sends more munitions to Israel

A fragile silence has fallen over the Middle East, but peace remains a distant dream. Frantic preparations underway in both Israel and Iran following their recent 12-day war. Satellite imagery reveals Iran racing to repair its nuclear sites, while Supreme Leader Khamenei issues chilling new warnings. Meanwhile, Israel is swiftly restocking its arsenal with massive US arms sales, including precision JDAM guidance kits. Discover how both nations are evaluating damage, rebuilding defences, and stockpiling missiles, bracing for what promises to be an even more devastating confrontation.