Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 08:11 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 08:11 IST
Israel-Iran war | Israel: One dead, 20 injured in Iranian strikes
Videos Jun 15, 2025, 08:11 IST

Watch visuals of rescue operations which are currently underway in Israel's Gush Dan. The images show severe damage to a residential building hit by an Iranian missile.

