Israel-Iran war: Israel faces shortage of bunker busters to destroy Fordow nuclear site

The situation in West Asia continues to escalate, with the death toll in Israel due to Iranian missile attacks rising to 10, according to Israeli emergency services. Waves of overnight Iranian strikes have killed at least 10 people, including children, and reportedly wounded over 200. In central Israel, at least four people, including a 10-year-old boy, were killed, and around 100 others were wounded in an Iranian rocket strike.