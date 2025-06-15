LOGIN
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 22:41 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 22:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: Israel bombards Iran with missile attack, strikes Iranian refueling aircraft
Israel launches a massive missile attack on Iran, targeting refueling aircraft and striking Mashhad Airport. The attack marks a significant escalation in the conflict between the two nations.

