LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: IRGC says Israel’s spy centre on fire
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 16:11 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 16:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: IRGC says Israel’s spy centre on fire
Videos Jun 17, 2025, 16:11 IST

Israel-Iran war: IRGC says Israel’s spy centre on fire

Breaking updates from West Asia. Iran has now said that its Revolutionary Guards have targeted Israel’s spy agency, which is Mossad. Tehran claims that it has struck one of the centers in Tel Aviv.

Trending Topics

trending videos