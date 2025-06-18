LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 06:26 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 06:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: IRGC launches missiles towards Israel, explosions seen in skies over Tel Aviv
The IRGC launches a fresh wave of missiles toward Israel as explosions are witnessed over Tel Aviv. Tensions soar on both sides amid intensifying military escalation in the region.

