Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Israel-Iran war: Iranian media reports explosions near central Valiasr Square
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 15, 2025, 19:41 IST
| Updated:
Jun 15, 2025, 19:41 IST
Videos
Jun 15, 2025, 19:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: Iranian media reports explosions near central Valiasr Square
Day 3 sees Iran facing continued attacks, with blasts reported in Central Tehran. Iranian media confirms explosions near Valiasr Square, adding to the escalating tensions.
Trending Topics
israel
iran
conflict
war
usa
trending videos
Breaking | Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel with severe reprisal | Israel strikes Iran
Israel-Iran war: Houthis claim they targeted Israel with ballistic missiles
Israel-Iran war: World’s largest gas field targeted amid rising tensions
Israel-Iran war: Donald Trump & Putin hold talks over Israel-Iran tensions
Israel-Iran war: Iran's military & energy infrastructure under attack
Israel-Iran war: Over 100 injured in Israel's Bat Yam and Rehovot
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes Iran's oil and gas infrastructure
Breaking | Israel-Iran war: Drone infiltration sirens heard close to Jordanian border
Israel-Iran war: Iran media says Israel targeted defence ministry in Tehran
Israel-Iran war: Israeli military strikes Iran's defense ministry headquarters
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes Iran for second consecutive day, Iran activates air defence system
Israel-Iran war: Tehran is turning into a graveyard, Iranian residents say
Israel-Iran war: Israel targets Iran's energy infrastructure
Israel-Iran war: Netanyahu hails strikes as “one of the greatest military actions in history”
Breaking: Israel's Haifa under attack, 1 killed & 14 injured in Iranian strikes
Israel-Iran war: Israel strikes Iran's oil and gas infrastructure
Israel-Iran war: Israel's Haifa under attack, 3 killed
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Breaking: Iran says Shahran oil depot targeted in Israeli strikes had 11 storage tanks
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
PM Narendra Modi departs for Cyprus for ‘historic’ 3-nation tour ahead of G7 summit
Breaking: Israel's Haifa under attack, Israelis told to enter bomb shelters
Israel-Iran war: IMF says 10% oil price rise adds 0.4% to global inflation
Breaking: Iran to fire missile salvo against Israel says state tv, Israelis running for shelter: IDF
Israel-Iran war: India distances itself from SCO statement on Israel-Iran tensions
Israel-Iran war: Two women, one child among three dead in Israel's Bat Yam
Israel-Iran war: Israelis throng protected areas as Iran bombards with missiles
Israel-Iran war: Israel needs US bunkers busters to bomb Fordow nuclear site
breaking: Iran starts its retaliatory strikes against Israel, launches fresh missile attacks
India's COVID cases surge: Kerala, Maharashtra worst hit states | Active cases cross 4,000 mark
Indian Prime Minister Modi to visit 3 nations, including Canada in first
Breaking: Iran says Shahran oil depot targeted in Israeli strikes had 11 storage tanks
Israel-Iran war: FM Araghchi said open to nuclear deal, but won't accept rights deprivation
Breaking: Israel strikes Iran's underground missile facility
Israel-Iran war: Israeli army closes off various towns, cities
Breaking: Iran state TV says air defences activated around Abbas port
Israel-Iran war: Israelis feel the impact of Iranian strikes, Ramat Gan gets affected the most
Israel-Iran war: Israel targets homes of IRGC commanders in Tehran
Israel-Iran war: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi accuses Israel of crossing 'a new red line'
Iran-Israel war: Fire engulfs Shahran oil depot after Israeli strikes
Breaking | PM Narendra Modi leaves for Cyprus, to attend G7 summit in Canada on Tuesday
Israel-Iran war: Israel feel the impact of Iranian strikes, Ramat Gan gets affected the most
US: Donald Trump kicks off massive military parade amid ‘no kings’ protests
Russia-Ukraine war: bridge connecting Russia to Crimea targeted by Ukrainian forces
Iran activates air defence systems after Israel claims striking Iran's missile facility