Israel-Iran war: Iranian media reports 60 killed in in Israeli attacks in Tehran

Reports from Iranian media indicate that 60 people, including 20 children, were killed in an Israeli attack on a housing complex in Tehran. Tensions continue to escalate between Iran and Israel. Earlier today, Iran launched a second wave of retaliatory strikes on Israel, targeting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Israeli interceptions of Iranian missiles were seen in the sky as the Israeli military said another attack was taking place. Watch in for more details!