LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: Iranian foreign minister holds talks with European nations in Geneva
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 16:26 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 16:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: Iranian foreign minister holds talks with European nations in Geneva
Videos Jun 21, 2025, 16:26 IST

Israel-Iran war: Iranian foreign minister holds talks with European nations in Geneva

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain plan to hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart on Friday in Geneva.

Trending Topics

trending videos