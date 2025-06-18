Published: Jun 18, 2025, 02:11 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 02:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: Iran targets Israeli air bases in fresh attack
The Israeli Air Force says more than 70 Iranian air defense missile batteries have been destroyed so far. In a statement, the Air Force posted, "In recent days, fighter jets have carried out about five waves of attacks aimed at striking Iran's air defense capabilities while establishing air superiority for the Air Force. Watch in for more details!