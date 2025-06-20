LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 21:11 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 21:11 IST
Israel- Iran war: Iran targets Haifa, Beer Sheba & Tel Aviv
Iran launched a large-scale missile barrage targeting the Israeli cities of Haifa, Beersheba and Tel Aviv including a strike on a Hospital resulting in multiple injuries, widespread infrastructure damage.

