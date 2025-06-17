LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 05:26 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 05:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: Iran state TV says drones & missiles launched on Tel Aviv & Haifa

Iran’s state TV reports that drones and missiles have been launched at Tel Aviv and Haifa in retaliation. Watch to know more on this!

