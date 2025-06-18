/Israel-Iran war: Iran says it attacked Israel's spy agency

LOGIN
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 01:56 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 01:56 IST
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 01:56 IST

Breaking updates from West Asia. Iran has now said that its Revolutionary Guards have targeted Israel’s spy agency, which is Mossad. Tehran claims that it has struck one of the centers in Tel Aviv.

