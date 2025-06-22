Israel-Iran war: Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei names 3 senior clerics to replace him | Report

As the air war between Iran and Israel escalates and US President Donald Trump weighs in whether Washington will join the ongoing war, top Iranian leadership is swiftly making preparations for a wide range of outcomes. Reports indicate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali has instructed his nation's Assembly of Experts, the cleric core body responsible for appointing the Supreme Leader, to choose his successor. Watch in for more details!