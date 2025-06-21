Israel-Iran war: Iran's Khamenei risks fate 'similar' to Saddam Hussein: Israel's defence minister

It’s been over a week since the war between Iran and Israel began. Donald Trump has set a two-week deadline to decide whether he will intervene in the conflict alongside Israel. Meanwhile, the war has sparked much speculation, especially since the Israelis have frequently mentioned regime change in Tehran. So, what does history reveal about U.S.-led regime changes in the Middle East? Our next expert will provide more details. Watch to know more on this!