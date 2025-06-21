LOGIN
  • /Israel-Iran war: Iran's FM Abbas Araghchi says it will be very dangerous if U.S. joins war
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 22:41 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 22:41 IST
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi cautioned that any U.S. military intervention in the Israel Iran conflict would be extremely dangerous. Watch to know more on this!

