Israel-Iran War: Iran's Defence Minister Warns Powerful Response To Israel

After Israel's attack on Iran and Tehran's retaliation, a wave of developments has been triggered across the West Asia region. Let's take a look at the latest updates so far. Iran’s defense minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, has warned that Iran’s armed forces are fully equipped and prepared for prolonged combat. Aziz Nasirzadeh condemned Israel’s targeting of residential homes, calling it a demonstration of its animalistic nature. Watch in for more details!