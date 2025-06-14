Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Videos Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Israel-Iran war | Iran missile strike: 2 trapped, 14 injured in central Israel
A missile strike in central Israel resulted in significant damage and casualties. According to reports, two people are trapped in a building that was hit by the missile, while 14 others were injured. Among the injured is a 60-year-old woman in serious condition, who was taken to Medical Center in Holon, near Tel Aviv. Watch in for more details!