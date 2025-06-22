LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 16:26 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 16:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: Iran FM Abbas Araghchi says attack on Iran's nuke sites breach of UN charter
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them a violation of the UN Charter. Watch to know more on this!

