Israel-Iran war: IndiGo issues travel advisory amid airspace closure

After Israel's attack on Iran and Tehran's retaliation, a wave of developments has been triggered across the West Asia region. Let's take a look at the latest updates so far. Due to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, airspaces over Iran, Iraq, and Israel and surrounding areas have been closed or restricted. This has significantly impacted air travel. IndiGo has issued a travel advisory warning passengers that flight routes may be affected, potentially causing longer travel times or cancellations. Watch in for more details!