Israel-Iran war: Indian students to be relocated to Armenia from Iran amid rising tensions
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 16, 2025, 18:41 IST
| Updated:
Jun 16, 2025, 18:41 IST
Videos
Jun 16, 2025, 18:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: Indian students to be relocated to Armenia from Iran amid rising tensions
The Indian government initiates relocation of students from Iran to Armenia due to escalating tensions. The Indian Embassy in Tehran coordinates with Armenian authorities to escort students to safety.
Trending Topics
iran
israel
war
usa
