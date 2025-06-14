LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: IDF shows how they targeted Iran's nuclear site
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Israel-Iran war: IDF shows how they targeted Iran's nuclear site
Videos Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST

Israel-Iran war: IDF shows how they targeted Iran's nuclear site

IDF spokesperson has released a video showcasing IDF attacks on nuclear facilities in the Isfahan region. The strikes specifically targeted the site’s uranium enrichment and production infrastructure.

Trending Topics

trending videos