Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 15, 2025, 13:26 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 13:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: IDF says seven drones intercepted by IAF & navy
Israeli Defense Forces have claimed that they have intercepted seven drones launched towards Israeli territory over the past hour. Watch in for more details!

