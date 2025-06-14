LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Israel-Iran war: IDF releases video of fighter jets taking off for strikes on Iran
Footage released by the Israeli army shows air force crew and technical teams preparing fighter jets as they take off for strikes over Iran.

