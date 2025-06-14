Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Videos Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Israel-Iran war: IDF Home Front Command says civilians can leave shelters
Tensions escalate in the Middle East as Iran launches Operation True Promise III, striking multiple targets inside Israel. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
The IDF Home Front Command has announced that civilians may exit bomb shelters following Iran’s third wave of ballistic missile attacks on Israel, but they are advised to stay near the shelters until further notice.