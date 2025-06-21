Live TV
Israel-Iran war: IAEA says no radiation in Iran detected but 'danger' exists
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 21, 2025, 01:26 IST
| Updated:
Jun 21, 2025, 01:26 IST
Videos
Jun 21, 2025, 01:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: IAEA says no radiation in Iran detected but 'danger' exists
Today marks one full week since the war between Iran and Israel erupted — seven days of relentless missile strikes, rising casualties, and mounting diplomatic tension. Watch in for more details!
Trending Topics
Israel
Iran
World News
WION
