Published: Jun 21, 2025, 24:41 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 24:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: IAEA chief Rafael Grossi warns against attack on nuclear plants
Today marks one full week since the war between Iran and Israel erupted — seven days of relentless missile strikes, rising casualties, and mounting diplomatic tension. The IAEA, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, has now released a detailed update on Iran's nuclear sites, including the extent of the damage caused by Israeli attacks over the past seven days. Watch in for more details!