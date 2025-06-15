Published: Jun 15, 2025, 15:26 IST | Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 15:26 IST
Israel-Iran war: FM Araghchi said open to nuclear deal, but won't accept rights deprivation
Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi has stated that the country is ready for an agreement that prevents it from acquiring nuclear weapons, but won't accept any deal that deprives it of its nuclear rights. Araghchi also emphasised that the US must take responsibility for assisting Israel in its attacks on Iran. Watch this for more details!