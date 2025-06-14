/Israel-Iran war: Fire at Mehrabad Airport after explosions heard in Tehran

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Videos Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST

Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel, with loud explosions heard in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Buildings and vehicles were damaged in Ramat Gun following the missile strike.

