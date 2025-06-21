LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: Donald Trump says Iran was weeks or months away from having a weapon
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 01:56 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 01:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: Donald Trump says Iran was weeks or months away from having a weapon
Videos Jun 21, 2025, 01:56 IST

Israel-Iran war: Donald Trump says Iran was weeks or months away from having a weapon

US President Donald Trump Speaking on the ongoing war between Israel and Iran. Listen In.

Trending Topics

trending videos