Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 06:11 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 06:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: Donald Trump comments on Israel & Iran conflict says 'sometimes they have to...'
U.S. President Donald Trump commented on the escalating Israel–Iran conflict, stating that “sometimes they have to fight it out." Watch to know more on this!

