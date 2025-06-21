Israel-Iran war: Could Hercules planes become Israel's bombers?

For over two decades, Iran and Israel have been preparing for this moment. Now, the two arch-foes are actively attacking each other. Israel has pledged to continue its offensive until Iran’s nuclear facilities are destroyed. Anticipating such a threat, Iran has strategically constructed these sites deep beneath mountains. With the U.S. showing hesitation, Israel is left with one remaining option to take out these fortified structures. Watch in for more details!