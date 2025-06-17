LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 16:56 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 16:56 IST
Israel-Iran war: Chinese nationals told to evacuate Israel via Jordan amid escalation
China advises its citizens to leave Israel due to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Chinese nationals are told to evacuate via Jordan amid growing concerns for safety.

