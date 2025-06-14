Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Israel-Iran war | Caught on video: Iran intercepts Israeli incoming
Tensions escalate in the Middle East as Iran launches Operation True Promise III, striking multiple targets inside Israel. This marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
There are images that are, in fact, coming in of Iran's defense systems being activated a little while back. The moment was caught on video—take a look.