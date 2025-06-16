Israel-Iran war: Bat Yam hit by Iranian missiles; houses reduced to rubble after missile attack

Israel unleashed a punishing wave of strikes across Iran on Sunday, and Tehran hit back with fresh missile barrages as both sides threatened further devastation in a conflict that appears to be intensifying. It was a particularly difficult day in Bat Yam; the toll from the missile strikes in the city has risen to nine, and dozens of others are injured. These visuals show emergency crews clearing the rubble as displaced residents wait in local schools, unsure of when they will be able to return home. A resident slammed the Iranian regime, citing how elderly and children have been killed in the enemy attacks. He asked, “Who are they fighting against?”