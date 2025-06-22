LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel‑Iran war: All about Lockheed’s C‑130 Hercules
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 06:11 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 06:11 IST
Israel‑Iran war: All about Lockheed’s C‑130 Hercules
Videos Jun 22, 2025, 06:11 IST

Israel‑Iran war: All about Lockheed’s C‑130 Hercules

The war between Israel and Iran continues, with both sides exchanging fire for over a week now. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos