LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: air defence system activated in southwest Iran
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 06:11 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 06:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: air defence system activated in southwest Iran
Videos Jun 17, 2025, 06:11 IST

Israel-Iran war: air defence system activated in southwest Iran

Iran has activated its air defense systems in the southwest region amid heightened military alertness in response to Israel's attacks.

Trending Topics

trending videos