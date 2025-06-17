LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: 3 dead after Iranian missile hits residential complex
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 17:11 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 17:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: 3 dead after Iranian missile hits residential complex
Videos Jun 17, 2025, 17:11 IST

Israel-Iran war: 3 dead after Iranian missile hits residential complex

Amid the ongoing missile attacks from Iran, sirens have been sounding across Israel, with authorities urging civilians to stay in shelters for their safety. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos