LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: 290 Indian-origin students evacuated from Iran | Breaking
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 01:11 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 01:11 IST
Israel-Iran war: 290 Indian-origin students evacuated from Iran | Breaking
Videos Jun 21, 2025, 01:11 IST

Israel-Iran war: 290 Indian-origin students evacuated from Iran | Breaking

A flight with 290 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in Delhi late Friday night after Iran lifted its airspace restrictions as part of India’s ‘Operation Sindhu’. In a special gesture, Iran allowed three evacuation flights to use its airspace to help bring home around 1,000 Indians. This was the first of those flights. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos