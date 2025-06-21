Israel-Iran war: 290 Indian-origin students evacuated from Iran | Breaking

A flight with 290 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in Delhi late Friday night after Iran lifted its airspace restrictions as part of India’s ‘Operation Sindhu’. In a special gesture, Iran allowed three evacuation flights to use its airspace to help bring home around 1,000 Indians. This was the first of those flights. Watch in for more details!