LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Iran war: 224 dead in Iran, 14 in Israel as death toll soars
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 10:41 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 10:41 IST
Israel-Iran war: 224 dead in Iran, 14 in Israel as death toll soars
Videos Jun 16, 2025, 10:41 IST

Israel-Iran war: 224 dead in Iran, 14 in Israel as death toll soars

Israel unleashed a punishing wave of strikes across Iran, and Tehran responded with fresh missile barrages as both sides threatened further devastation in a conflict that is rapidly intensifying.

Trending Topics

trending videos