Israel-Iran ceasefire: Iran's missile arsenal: depleted, but still danger

The ceasefire has held for a week, but the fury remains far from forgotten. Iran and Israel continue to watch each other warily across a shattered landscape, both nursing wounds and anticipating the next move. The death toll is stark, with 935 killed in Iran, including top commanders and scientists, and 23 in Israel. While Israel mourns its losses, it also faces the heavy financial cost of approximately 12 billion dollars. Watch in for more details!