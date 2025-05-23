Israel-Houthi War: Sirens Sound As Israel Says It Downed Missile Fired From Yemen

Israeli military says it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen targeting the country. In the latest attack by the Houthi militants sirens were heard in several areas of Israel early on Friday as the IDF said it downed the missile. However the group was not yet claimed responsibility for the attack. Undeterred by Israeli strikes on Yemen the Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they describe as an act of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza although they have agreed to halt attacks on US ships. Watch in for more details!