Israel-Hamas war: Will Iran enter Israel-Hamas war? Militia network already active in West Asia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Amidst Israel’s war with Hamas, Iran warns of long-term war against Israel the Jewish state. But In truth, that war has been on for decades. Iran's confidence to threaten US and Israel comes from the multiple militias it has trained, funded and armed over the years. One term you should know in this context is the Muqawama doctrine. This is Iran's game plan, one that can change the face of West-Asia. Do you think Will Iran get involved in Israel-Hamas war? Should US reconsider flexing its muscle in Israel? Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana

