LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Hamas War: US Says Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal ‘Only Takes Us Backward’
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 01, 2025, 10:06 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 10:06 IST
Israel-Hamas War: US Says Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal ‘Only Takes Us Backward’
Videos Jun 01, 2025, 10:06 IST

Israel-Hamas War: US Says Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal ‘Only Takes Us Backward’

Hamas said it filed its response to a US-backed proposal for a Gaza truce deal, refuting Israeli claims it rejected it, but saying it still seeks “a guarantee” of a permanent ceasefire.

Trending Topics

trending videos