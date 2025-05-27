LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: May 27, 2025, 10:02 IST | Updated: May 27, 2025, 10:02 IST
Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu vows to bring back all hostages, 'live and dead'
Videos May 27, 2025, 10:02 IST

Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu vows to bring back all hostages, 'live and dead'

As Israel continues to expand military operations in Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip have claimed the lives of at least 52 people so far.

Trending Topics

trending videos