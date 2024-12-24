Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed cautious optimism about the chances of a hostage deal with Hamas. Watch this report for more details!
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli PM Gives No Timeline On Hostage Deal
