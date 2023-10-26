Israel-Hamas War: Israel stages biggest night incursion in North Gaza, prepares for Ground offensive

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
Israeli troops and tanks conducted an overnight ground raid in northern Gaza, marking a significant development in the conflict. Amid the strikes, tragic stories of families affected by the conflict, are coming out of the Gaza strip. Watch this video for all the developments from the ground.

